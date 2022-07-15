Nick Cannon has admitted it is "safe to bet" on him having three more children this year.

The 'Masked Singer' host - who has 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey, five-year-old Golden and 18-month-old Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, and 12-month-old Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa - previously confirmed he has a child on the way with partner Bre Tiesi, but hasn't confirmed speculation he is the father of Abby's unborn baby.

Nick was co-host on 'Entertainment Tonight' and was asked by fellow presenter Nischelle Turner how many babies the stork will bring him and he joked: "That would take all the fun out of it if I just gave you a number right now."

The 41-year-old star - whose five-month-old son with Alyssa Scott, Zen, tragically died of brain cancer in December - was further pressed on the subject as Nischelle mentioned Bre's pregnancy would mark his eighth child.

Nick said: "OK, I'm watching your math. What else you got?"

His co-host then mentioned Abby, who previously teased she may be expecting twins again, and wondered what the odds would be if she placed the over/under at three.

He replied: "You would be close. You would be safe to bet on three [more children] in 2022."

The 'Eyes Closed' rapper admitted his domestic set-up is "unorthodox" but he's able to manage his time to see all of his kids "every single day".

Asked how he's present for all of his children and their events, he said: "It's not as difficult as people think it would be, but I understand [their concern] because it is a very unorthodox scenario.

"I dedicate probably my entire day to my children. Luckily, we are in a world where I'm blessed with the opportunity. I get to spend more time with my children every single day because of my world and my business model.

"I wake up, I am taking kids to school, sensory class whereas everybody else probably has a 9-5 [job] and they got other things to do. So the way my day is structured, I am my own boss, so I take my kids to the office with me, they're, as you see, going to the zoo in the middle of the week."