Nick Cannon: 'Safe bet' to say three kids this year

© BANG Media International

Tags

Nick Cannon has admitted it is "safe to bet" on him having three more children this year.

The 'Masked Singer' host - who has 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey, five-year-old Golden and 18-month-old Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, and 12-month-old Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa - previously confirmed he has a child on the way with partner Bre Tiesi, but hasn't confirmed speculation he is the father of Abby's unborn baby.

Nick was co-host on 'Entertainment Tonight' and was asked by fellow presenter Nischelle Turner how many babies the stork will bring him and he joked: "That would take all the fun out of it if I just gave you a number right now."

The 41-year-old star - whose five-month-old son with Alyssa Scott, Zen, tragically died of brain cancer in December - was further pressed on the subject as Nischelle mentioned Bre's pregnancy would mark his eighth child.

Nick said: "OK, I'm watching your math. What else you got?"

His co-host then mentioned Abby, who previously teased she may be expecting twins again, and wondered what the odds would be if she placed the over/under at three.

He replied: "You would be close. You would be safe to bet on three [more children] in 2022."

The 'Eyes Closed' rapper admitted his domestic set-up is "unorthodox" but he's able to manage his time to see all of his kids "every single day".

Asked how he's present for all of his children and their events, he said: "It's not as difficult as people think it would be, but I understand [their concern] because it is a very unorthodox scenario.

"I dedicate probably my entire day to my children. Luckily, we are in a world where I'm blessed with the opportunity. I get to spend more time with my children every single day because of my world and my business model.

"I wake up, I am taking kids to school, sensory class whereas everybody else probably has a 9-5 [job] and they got other things to do. So the way my day is structured, I am my own boss, so I take my kids to the office with me, they're, as you see, going to the zoo in the middle of the week."

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommend