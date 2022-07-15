Uber is facing legal action by 550 women over sexual assault claims.

The women - in a court filing at the San Francisco County Superior Court - allege that they were kidnapped, sexually assaulted, sexually battered, raped, falsely imprisoned, stalked, harassed, or otherwise attacked by Uber drivers" between now and 2014.

In response to the filing, Uber told BBC News: "Sexual assault is a horrific crime and we take every single report seriously.”

The spokesperson added: "There is nothing more important than safety, which is why Uber has built new safety features, established survivor-centric policies, and been more transparent about serious incidents. While we can't comment on pending litigation, we will continue to keep safety at the heart of our work.”

The documents - which were submitted by the lawyers at the firm Slater Slater Schuman - assert that the assaults took place in “multiple states” and a minimum of 150 of the incidents are being “actively investigated”.

Alan Slater, a founding partner at the firm said: "Uber's whole business model is predicated on giving people a safe ride home, but rider safety was never their concern - growth was, at the expense of their passengers' safety.”

In June, the company published its second US Safety Report, which revealed they were 998 incidents of sexual assaults - including 141 rapes - were recorded in 2020.

According to release, Uber got 3,824 reports of five of the most serious sexual assault allegations between 2019 and 2020 out. The company’s most severe rankings include "non-consensual kissing of a non-sexual body part" to "non-consensual sexual penetration”.

The inaugural report found there 5,981 reported incidents of sexual assaults.

This comes after the publication of the ‘Uber Files’, which alleged that the ride sharing app’s former CEO Travis Kalanick lobbied politicians and senior officials - such as French President Emmanuel Macron - to evade legal consequences.