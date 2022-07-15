Laura Whitmore has launched a second-hand fashion edit with eBay.

The 37-year-old presenter - who is known for fronting ITV2's reality TV megahit 'Love Island' - has teamed up with the online auction website to recycle more than 50 dresse, skirts, playsuits, tops, and suits with all proceeds going to Oxfam.

Laura said: "I have always been a big fan of pre-loved and as a teenager volunteered in a charity shop, to both do my bit and get first dibs on the pre-loved gems that came in. I’m thrilled to see so many people joining the pre-love hype in recent months. From high-street favourites to dream designers, I’ve selected this edit of items on eBay to demonstrate how unique and versatile pre-loved can be."

The 'Celebrity Juice' star - who has been married to 'Love Island' narrator Iain Stirling since 2020 - posed in designer clothes by Tommy Hilfiger and a t-shirt with an image of the Spice Girls as part of the range and hopes that fans can loom"seriously good" this summer while "doing their bit" for the environment and donating to charity.

She added: "I really hope that there is something which fits your type on paper, so you can look seriously good all whilst doing your bit this summer!"

Fans can shop for a variety of pre-worn items in the edit, which features clothes from high street stores such as Topshop, River Island, and Zara as well as luxury brands such as Versace and Moschino, with all auctions starting at 99p.

Shop the edit at https://www.ebay.co.uk/e/fashion/love-island-laura-whitmore-edit