Samara Weaving and Tony Revolori have joined the cast of 'Scream 6'.

The pair have joined the growing ensemble – that includes Dermot Mulroney – in the latest movie in the slasher franchise, which is due to be filmed this summer ahead of a March 2023 release.

Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding and Jenna Ortega are all returning to take on the killer Ghostface after starring in the 'Scream' reboot, which was released earlier this year to a positive response from critics and audiences.

Hayden Panettiere is returning to the franchise to portray Kirby Reed in the untitled movie, reprising her role from 'Scream 4'.

Plot details for the film are yet to be revealed but it is said that the flick "continues with the four survivors of the Ghostface killings as they leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter".

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are returning to direct after taking over from the late Wes Craven on the fifth film. James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick have once again written the script.

However, Neve Campbell will not be reprising her role as Sidney Prescott after quitting the horror franchise over a salary dispute.

The 48-year-old actress claimed that the wage offer for the new movie did not match the value she has brought to the franchise since first appearing as Sidney Prescott in the 1996 original film.

Neve said in a statement: "Sadly I won’t be making the next 'Scream' film.

"As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to ‘Scream’.

"I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise.

"It’s been a very difficult decision to move on. To all my ‘Scream’ fans, I love you. You’ve always been so incredibly supportive to me. I’m forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years."