Tamra Judge alleges that Denise Richards tried to hit on her.

The 'Real Housewives of Orange County' star Tamra - who has been friends with Denise for over 10 years - took Brandi Glanville's side after she claimed she and Denise had an affair and Tamra is backing Brandi because she claims Denise tried to make a move on her too.

Speaking to her 'Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip' co-stars, Tamra, 54, said: "Something happened at BravoCon. [Denise] hit on me, too. She kept sending me text messages, wanting me to go to her room, kept asking me to go to her room and I'm like, 'Honey, I'm married.'"

Denise, 51 - who has been married to Aaron Phypers since 2018 - has always denied an affair with Brandi, 49, and even called Tamra to protest her innocence.

Tamra said: "She actually called me when that went down. She said, 'This is what's happening, you've been on the show for many years, what do I do?' I said, 'If it's not true then just say no, but don't give it that much life. If you're gonna fight it, it's gonna make you look guilty.'

"I said, 'Are you sure?' And she said, 'I swear to you, it never happened. Brandi is lying.' She completely denied it."

However, Tamra believes that Denise called her for advice about the drama with her 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' co-star, because of what allegedly happened between them.

She explained: "I think she called me because she knew what happened, and she was afraid that, I don't know, maybe that I would say something. And clearly I am right now, so f*** me."