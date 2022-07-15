Dame Joan Collins is recovering after being airlifted to hospital.

The 89-year-old actress suffered a pinched nerve in her leg while at her home in St Tropez earlier this week and she was brought to the Princess Grace Hospital in Monaco by helicopter as a precaution.

However, the star is now recovering at home.

Joan shared a picture of herself smiling on a yacht on Instagram and wrote: "Enjoying a great day out, one week before I had to go to the Princess Grace Hospital in Monaco for a trapped nerve in my leg. Not fun! But they were great! #monaco #princessgracehospital #princessgrace #hospital #trappednerve #funinthesun #imonaboat (sic)."

A friend of the actress told the New York Post's Page Six: "[Joan was] airlifted to a hospital in Monte Carlo and now she’s back home in St. Tropez and is walking around.

"She’s 89 and is still walking around in six-inch heels."

Joan's representative said: "The pain has been excruciating, but fortunately she’s dealt with it, and she’s OK now. She’s in the South of France enjoying the rest of her holiday.

"She's recovering and doing fine but those pinched nerves are brutal. It’s the most painful thing."

And Joan has now plans to stop wearing heels.

The rep added: "As we speak, this will not inhibit her fashion whatsoever. It’s fine."

Joan previously revealed her hatred of casual dressing, telling Vogue in 2019: "I really hope that people will spend more money on clothes, because nobody dresses up anymore… Everybody’s going to end up in jeans and T-shirts, which I think is tragic."