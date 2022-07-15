Kris Jenner is "in awe" of her children.

The 66-year-old matriarch - who has Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Rob Kardashian from her marriage to the late Robert Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner with former spouse Caitlyn Jenner - always learns from her brood and she's very impressed by the way they juggle their own businesses with raising their families.

She said: "I enjoy learning. I am the student. Every single day, I learn something new and I learn it from my kids."

Discussing what she's learned from them, she added: "If you're really passionate about something and love what you're doing, it doesn't become a job anymore. It becomes a lifestyle. It becomes who you are and it becomes your heart.

"I just love watching my kids work because they're so full of that joie de vivre.

"I often am in awe of [them] and their work ethic, and how they manage to be these most amazing parents. I sit and I go, 'Wow, would that have been me 40 years ago or 25 years ago when I was having Kendall and Kylie?'"

Kris is particularly impressed with how Kim, 41, and 24-year-old Kylie have "led the way" with social media, both for personal use and for promoting their brands.

She said: "I think Kim really led the way for the family and how we shared ourselves with social media. And that taught me a great deal.

"[Kim] really wanted to engage with the fans and the people that were watching our show, our story, our lives. We opened ourselves up to that and we really leaned into it, and I think that's what made us so successful.

"We learned it along the way. We learned how to run a business. And then Kylie was the first person who really disrupted the entire beauty industry. I remember her launching her first brand and she was 16 or 17 years old. And I said to her, 'Where's the marketing plan? What are we doing?' She goes, 'Marketing plan? I'm just going to go [on Instagram] live with it.' ... four seconds later, it was sold out. And I was like, 'Oh my God.' So they've been instrumental in teaching me in the rest of us how to do it."