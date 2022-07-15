Rege-Jean Page has urged film fans to go all out when watching 'The Gray Man'.

The 34-year-old actor stars in Netflix's highest-budget film and wants viewers to watch the spy flick "big" as it deserves to be enjoyed in style.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter at the premiere on Wednesday (13.07.22), Rege-Jean said: "Get your setup, get your speakers, get your friends together, get the popcorn, and just have it big and have it loud because it's a big, loud movie and a thrill ride from beginning to end."

Rege-Jean explained that he signed up for the movie to have some fun and hailed directors the Russo brothers for bringing "wit" to the film.

The 'Bridgerton' star said: "The reason I signed on was not only was it this white-knuckle adrenaline ride, but at all times it cared about making sure you had a good time.

"There is wit, there is fun – folks forget about the Russos, yes they did 'Endgame'; they also did 'Community'. These guys are funny, so they're engaged with making sure their audience is having a great time. It's just a fun action summer flick."

Page plays the villainous Denny Carmichael in the film and found it "disturbingly fun" to go against type by playing a bad guy.

Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans head the cast and the Russo brothers knew that the stars would be a dream pairing.

Joe Russo said: "We adore Ryan, we're obsessed with him just like the rest of the world for the past two decades, he has the right combination of physicality and humour – it's tricky to find that in one actor.

"And Evans we adore, we've been working with him for 10 years now. We'd do every movie until we die with him."