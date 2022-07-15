John Riccitiello feels there's a fine line between success and failure in the gaming industry.

The Unity CEO thinks it's imperative that developers cater to their audience, and he's also urged companies to make monetisation an early priority.

Speaking to pocketgamer.biz, he explained: "I’ve seen great games fail because they tuned their compulsion loop to two minutes when it should have been an hour.

"Sometimes, you wouldn’t even notice the product difference between a massive success and tremendous fail, but for this tuning and what it does to the attrition rate. There isn’t a developer on the planet that wouldn’t want that knowledge."

Riccitiello also discussed the issue of monetisation, insisting that gaming companies must make it more of a priority.

The Unity boss explained that while he admires the purity of some people, he doesn't think it makes sense.

He said: "Ferrari and some of the other high-end car manufacturers still use clay and carving knives.

"It’s a very small portion of the gaming industry that works that way, and some of these people are my favourite people in the world to fight with - they’re the most beautiful and pure, brilliant people. They’re also some of the biggest f****** idiots."