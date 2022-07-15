Wordle is being transformed into a board game.

The web-based word game was acquired by the New York Times earlier this year, and it's now being turned into a board game with the help of Hasbro.

Adam Biehl - Hasbro Gaming's senior vice president and general manager - told CNN Business: "What sparked our interest was ... how much fun people were having posting the results on social media.

"That's when we knew that there was something special about it."

The game - which is titled 'Wordle: The Party Game' - has taken less than a year to create, and Hasbro is paying a fee to the Times to use the Wordle brand.

Biehl explained that the company is determined to be "authentic to the Wordle experience as much as possible because we want to capture what got consumers really interested in the game".

He added: "It's been a fun partnership to work with them on this."

Wordle launched in 2021, having been created and developed by Welsh software engineer Josh Wardle.

The game became hugely popular very quickly and the New York Times company eventually acquired the brand for an "undisclosed price in the low-seven figures".