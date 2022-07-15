Spencer Matthews shares secrets of sex life with Vogue Williams

Spencer Matthews has shared the secrets of his saucy sex life with Vogue Williams.

The 33-year-old reality TV star admitted he and his wife have done "all sorts of weird s*** together", including having sex in public places.

In the latest episode of their podcast 'Spencer Vogue', Spencer answered a question from a fan which asked: "'What's the strangest activity you've ever done together?"

He said: "We obviously can't talk about that on the pod," but Vogue, 36, replied: "I don't think we've done anything that strange."

However, Spencer disagreed, saying: "We've done all kinds of weird s***. What are you talking about?"

And after asking "like what?", Vogue was left embarrassed when Spencer said: "We have sex in public places."

She said: "No we don't. Would you stop, no we don't. Where?"

Spencer said: "In the sauna" and Vogue replied: "That's not a public place,' to which Spencer said: "Well it kind of is, anyone can walk in."

Vogue then tried to move on, saying: "Anyway, we're not getting into that."

Meanwhile, Vogue recently revealed she has been placed on a sex-ban by her doctor.

She said: "I have to put my proper training on the back burner. I went to the doctor the other day - I'm on a sex ban - while I go to the Maldives - I'm lying there with a probe in me.

"And the doctor says, "You can't have sex for two weeks until you get back, so I can keep an eye on it.'

"And Spencer's face, he was like, 'Excuse me, what, Dr Vasso?' We were looking at my cervix and every time I laughed, which was constant because he kept going on about it, it was becoming more of a problem.

"My cervix is a little bit open so I have to be careful. I'm allowed to go swimming, I'm not allowed to go for fast walks or do high impact stuff."

