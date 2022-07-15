Ivana Trump dined at her favourite restaurant just hours before she was found dead.

The 73-year-old former model's body was discovered at her home on New York City's Upper East Side on Thursday (14.07.22) after she suffered a cardiac arrest.

And Paolo Alavian, who owns Italian eatery Altesi's located close to Ivana's townhouse, revealed Ivana dined at his restaurant the day before her death.

He told The US Sun: "Her health seemed normal, she looked maybe a little bit tired, but she otherwise seemed OK.

"[She ordered a] very, very small amount of food. I'm a little bit in shock right now.

"I have no idea what has happened. We saw a lot of activity going on [outside of her apartment].

"She was just an excellent human; she was a really, really good person. It's all very emotional for me at the moment. She was a mother to everybody here."

Ivana's passing was first confirmed by her ex-husband Donald Trump, as he hailed her as a “beautiful and amazing” woman who led a “great and inspirational” life.

America’s 45th president added on his platform Truth: “I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City.

“She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric.

“She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!”

Police responded to her Manhattan apartment after receiving a 911 call about a person in cardiac arrest, according to an ABC 7 report.

Officials said there was no signs of suspicious circumstances around her death and it appears she died of natural causes.

Ivana's son Eric, 38, said in a statement issued on behalf of the Trump family: “Our mother was an incredible woman - a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend.

“Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination.

“She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren.”

Born in Czechoslovakia in 1946, Ivana relocated to Canada in the mid-1970s, before moving to the US, where she live in New York.

She met Donald in the city when she was modelling and they married in 1977.

The couple split in 1990 after Donald had an affair with Marla Maples, 58, who became his second wife.

Ivana went on to date Italian actor Rossano Rubicondi, who died aged 49 in October 2021 from cancer.