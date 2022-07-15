Demi Lovato got three stitches to repair their forehead after smashing it on a crystal.

The singer, 29, told ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ on Thursday (14.07.22) she banged themself on a giant amethyst before needing medical attention.

Demi, who is non-binary and changed her gender pronouns to they/them, told Jimmy, 54, while wearing what appeared to be a wig with bangs covering her injury: “So I was picking something up off the floor that I dropped and I’m a huge fan of crystals; I have this amethyst that is about this tall (motioning with their hand high above the floor.)

“Anyways, I went to bend down and pick something up and I didn’t see the amethyst and I hit my head, and I had to get three stitches last night – in my face!”

They said after a FaceTime with their doctor, it was decided the singer would need stitches above their eyebrow.

They added: “I was like, ‘I have ‘Kimmel’, what do I do?' So I did what any sane person would do. I made a TikTok before I even told anyone.”

Their TikTok, posted Wednesday (13.07.22) showed Demi’s forehead gash as they said: “Guess who hit their head on a crystal and has to get stitches before Kimmel tomorrow???”

The clip also saw the singer covering their head with their hand as a man could be heard saying: “How are they gonna know?… nobody’s gonna know.”

They then revealed the wound and appeared to mouth the word “F***”.

Demi added a string of hashtags to their post, including one referencing their new single ‘Substance’, from the Grammy nominated singer’s forthcoming album ‘HOLY FVCK’, due out August 19.

The ‘Let It Go’ musician said about their record: “The process of making this album has been the most fulfilling yet, and I’m grateful to my fans and collaborators for being on this journey with me.

“Never have I been more sure of myself and my music. And this record speaks that for itself.”

The release comes after the singer’s 2018 brush with death after they said they suffered three strokes, a heart attack and “brain damage” after a drug overdose that year.