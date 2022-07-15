Gwen Stefani is being accused of cultural appropriation.

The singer, 52, has been hit with controversy over her appearance in the music video for Sean Paul’s ‘Light My Fire’ alongside Shenseea.

It premiered on YouTube earlier this week, and many have now objected to Gwen’s ensemble – especially her hairstyle.

The way the ‘Just a Girl’ singer’s hair was pulled back into dreadlocks provoked a wave of outrage from viewers, with Twitter users accusing her of imitating black culture.

One of her many critics said: “As a south Asian who grew up within the 90s, I really feel her present appropriation is dishonest on us. How may you, Gwen? (sic)”

Another commented: “No one can appropriate a culture the way Gwen Stefani does” – alongside images of Gwen sporting cornrows, henna and more in past videos.

Yet another said: “Gwen Stefani even has dread like twists in that video. I am proper screaming. She has seen all the tweets saying her cultural appropriation era is missed and she said BET.”

Others defended the singer, saying: “This isn’t new, she’s had dreads before.”

Another defender said: “She doesn’t appropriate it. She appreciates it and she does it respectfully. She started in a ska band which is a type of reggae. She has always shown love to race and culture. Some people just do it for the profit. She’s doing it cuz she loves it.”

Gwen has faced fury over her choices of outfit and hairdos in the past.

When ‘No Doubt’ shot to fame in the 1990s, she was dating Indian bandmate Tony Kanal, and often wore a bindi.

In the early 2000s she performed with a group of Japanese dancers called the ‘Harajuku Girls’ while promoting her first solo album ‘Love Angel Music Baby’.

She has said about accusations of cultural appropriation: “I get a little defensive when people (call it culture appropriation), because if we didn’t allow each other to share our cultures, what would we be?

“You take pride in your culture and have traditions, and then you share them for new things to be created.”

Gwen has been enjoying married life with her husband, Blake, 46, after the pair tied the knot last July.

She was previously married to Gavin Rossdale from 2002 to 2016, with whom she shares her three children Kingston, 15, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, eight.