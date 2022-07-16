Ivana Trump’s cause of death has been ruled an accident.

Donald Trump’s first wife, 73, who has been widely reported to have endured a heart attack at her New York home before being found lifeless, is said to have passed away after suffering “blunt impact injuries of torso”.

The New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner officially listed the cause of death as “accident”.

Officials at the office added: "Having released this determination, OCME will not comment further on the investigation.”

The news comes a day after Donald, 76, used his Truth platform to confirm the ex-model and mother of his three adult children had died.

The NYPD confirmed it responded to a call at around 12.40pm local time of a person in cardiac arrest at 10 East 64th Street.

It said the death has no criminal element.

Multiple reports say Ivana was found dead at the bottom of the staircase of her Manhattan home.

She was last photographed in May, when she was seen flashing a peace sign for the cameras out in New York City.

Ivana and Donald, who married in 1977 and divorced in 1992, shared three children together – Donald Jr., 44, Ivanka, 40, and Eric, 38 – as well as 10 grandchildren.

Donald said: “I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City. She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life.”

He added: “Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. “She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!”

America’s 45th president’s legal team asked the New York State Attorney General’s Office on Friday (15.07.22) to postpone next week’s depositions of him and his adult children stemming from a civil investigation into the Trump Organization.

The Attorney General’s Office agreed to grant the request and sent its condolences to the Trump family.