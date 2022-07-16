Kate Bosworth has filed for divorce from Michael Polish.

The 39-year-old actress and the 51-year-old director announced their split 11 months ago, after eight years of marriage, and Kate has now filed documents at the Los Angeles County Courts to dissolve their union.

According to The Blast, Kate cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.

Kate - who is now dating actor Justin Long - and Michael do not have any children together but Michael has a daughter from a previous marriage.

The pair announced their split with a long post on Instagram about their love in August 2021.

They wrote: "The beginning is often the best part of love. Fireworks, magnets, rebellion — the attraction. The onset signals a wide open expanse of possibility. Split a burger with someone when you are falling in love, and you can die happily knowing this is your last meal. Buy a bottle of whiskey and share shots, pour me a waterfall. Play that perfect song on the jukebox and dance with someone you have known your whole life, though you met minutes ago.

"Inherently we fear an ending. To lose what you have because you got what you wanted. To be attached to the expectation of the outcome. The great Unknown.

"What if we chose not to fear but instead, to love. If that most delicate and vulnerable last flicker to the flame became another type of furnace entirely.

"Perhaps this will sound strange to some, romantic to others. To us: this is truth.

"Our hearts are full, as we have never been so enamored and deeply grateful for one another as we do in this decision to separate. Together, over the last ten years, Michael and I have chosen love, every time. We hold hands as tightly today as we entangled fingers on our wedding day. Our eyes look more deeply into one another, with more courage now. In the process of letting go, we have come to acknowledge that our love will never end. The connection does not simply disappear. The love deepens, the heart expands.

"We know the 4 am calls are coming. Songs will be exchanged to communicate only what songs can do. We laugh as we plan for our next movie together and are excited to share our latest collaboration. We believe the most epic love stories are those which transcend expectation. Our greatest honor has been to experience love like this, and to continue to marvel at the beauty of love’s evolution. What happens when we reach the end of something and realize … we are just at the beginning.

"This is love. And we will drink that down. Kate + Michael."