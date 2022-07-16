Dustin Lance Black can't "just move on" from film projects.

The 48-year-old director - who won an Academy Award for writing the screenplay to 'Milk' back in 2009 and has gone on to be at the helm of several other acclaimed movies since - most recently directed religious drama series 'Under the Banner of Heaven' and admitted that heoften has to "put himself back together" after completing a project.

He said: " There are parts of me that are broken because of the show, because of what I’ve learned, because of what I’ve had to ask, because of having to fight some of the pushback that’s come from people who are still very religious or in this faith. It’s hard.

"I don’t think I ever just move on. I think it’s gonna take time to put myself back together, but good. Isn’t that what we’re supposed to do? If it was easy, I’d probably make a lot more money and it wouldn’t take as long. This has not been an easy one. This has been challenging. I think it’s gonna take a little time to heal and I might not make something that comes out next year, but that’s okay. I don’t do that anyway. I take my time."

Meanwhile, Dustin - who is married to superstar diver Tom Daley, 28, and has four-year-old Robert-Ray with him - revealed that he is working on a movie musical, but insisted it will not be a romantic comedy.

He told Collider: " I am currently writing a musical that I’ve had to put aside for a little bit. But it’s not a musical rom-com. Music might be healing. We’ll see. I have to feel like we’re breaking something open that needs to be broken, or else I’d rather just stay in bed. That’s just how I’m built. I think I get it from my mom. My mom was curious, and my mom didn’t take s***from anybody. "