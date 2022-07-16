Craig Revel Horwood has praised his "great friend" Duchess Camilla ahead of her 75th birthday.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall will turn 75 on Sunday (17.07.22) and 'Strictly Come Dancing' judge Craig revealed they have bonded over their work with the Royal Osteoporosis Society - where he is an ambassador and Camilla is president -while the pair also share a love of dance.

Craig told HELLO! magazine: "I've met the Duchess on many occasions at events for the charity and she's become a great friend of mine. She's such a lovely, down-to-earth person and we always have lots of fun together, including dancing the cha-cha-cha from time to time.

"We're both huge supporters of the charity so it's always a pleasure when our paths cross for such an important cause.

"The charity is incredibly proud to have her as their president and she has worked tirelessly-holding receptions for members and volunteers, attending events and visiting hospital units across the UK to meet people affected by the condition.

"Her support has been one of the charity's greatest assets in raising awareness of the importance of preventing and treating osteoporosis."

And broadcaster Paul O'Grady lauded Camilla for her work with Battersea Cats and Dogs Home.

He said: "Whenever we meet, it's clear to see how close to her heart Battersea's work is.

"Whether it's talking to our staff or meeting our furry residents, her A passion always shines through.

"Like me, her relationship with Battersea and its animals is a deeply personal one - so much so that she couldn't resist adopting her two beloved dogs Beth and Bluebell from us in 2011 and 2012.

"She is warm, kind and engaging, and it's been so wonderful to have had the opportunity to bond with her over our shared love of animals."