Chantelle Houghton won’t rush into getting engaged again.

The former ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ star agreed to marry Michael Strutt in June 2020 after just three months of dating, but they split at the beginning of the year, and while she insisted things were different because they had been friends for a long time before they got together romantically, she’s learned from her mistakes.

She told new! magazine: “I just love to live life. With me and Michael it was different as I’d known him for 10 years and he wasn’t a complete stranger.

“I wouldn’t get engaged to a complete stranger after three months because I don’t think you know someone enough for that.

"So I definitely won’t be engaged again any time soon – and definitely not after such a short period of time with somebody.”

While the pair are no longer in a relationship, they are still in contact and have remained friends.

She said: “We’re still in touch. I’ve known him for 10 years, so we will always be friends and I know I can always call him if I ever need him, and vice-versa. He’ll always be in my life and there’s no animosity, so it’s really nice.

“It’s nice to be friends with exes and nothing horrible went on in the relationship, it just didn’t work out and fizzled out.

“I’m doing good. I’m over the relationship not working out and I’m not heartbroken or anything. I don’t mean that in a horrible way, I just feel fine about it and I’m glad we’re still friends.”

The 38-year-old star is also good friends with her ex-husband, Ordinary Boys frontman Preston.

She added: “We've got some really great memories together, so we'll always be friends.

"We WhatsApp each other if there's something funny one of us sees or remembers. I'll always love him - but not in the way I did then."