Prince Charles loves reading bedtime stories to his grandchildren.

The 73-year-old royal has five grandchildren - George, Charlotte and Louis, whose parents are Prince William and Duchess Catherine and Archie and Lilibet, who live in California with their parents Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan - and Charles loves to put on funny voices when he reads books to the kids.

Charles' wife, Duchess Camilla, said: "His grandchildren aren’t [too old], and he’s very good because he does all these voices for them. He loves Babar the Elephant. They are such lovely books, I think all ages love them, even grown-ups.

"I think we all do that [introduce grandchildren to the books he enjoyed as a child] don’t we? I can never read 'Black Beauty' to Eliza, my grand-daughter, though, because she can’t cope with anything to do with an animal that is hurt."

Meanwhile, Camilla - who has son Tom and daughter Laura with her ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles - revealed she downloaded the apps Houseparty and Tik Tok during the COVID-19 pandemic, to keep in touch with her own five grandchildren.

She said: "Well, I did go on Houseparty during lockdown. It was the only way I could keep in touch because I was in Scotland and they were in the south.

"We’d go on Houseparty and I could see everyone in the south sitting in the sunshine, while I was looking at snowflakes coming down my end.

"I’m not sure if they [her grandchildren] think I’m cool at 75. But we do have a very close relationship and they keep me in touch with the world of youth - and TikTok!"