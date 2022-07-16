Nick Cannon will only get married again when he is ready.

The 41-year-old star - who was married to singer Mariah Carey from 2008 until 2016 and has 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with her - sparked rumours that he was engaged again when he posted a photo of himself and a mystery woman on Instagram and used a wedding ring emoji in the caption, but insisted he was simply promoting the music video for his song 'Eyes Wide.'

Speaking on 'Entertainment Tonight, he said: "I’m doing what the world wants me to do, I’m dropping an amazing music video. I’m really excited about it. The topic is about just going in with your eyes closed and being a hopeless romantic that everyone knows that I am. But it was inspired by my love life. It’s a wedding anthem. [Engagement] big step, especially [with] all that I got going on in my life, just the hint of it shocked the world. If imma do that, I got to be really ready and prepared."

His comments come just days after the 'Wild n Out 'star - who also has five-year-old son Golden and 18-month-old daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell and 12-month-old twin sons Zion and Zillion with pregnant Abby De La Rosa, and is also expecting another baby with Bre Tiesi - admitted he would rekindle his relationship with Mariah Carey if their romance "could be the way it was".

He said: "I guess because I'm a true romantic, I'm a true believer in love and I allow the capsules of love to be where they lie. I'm not a timeline dude. I will never have a love like I had with Mariah. It was literally like a fairy tale with Mariah so I would rather it just be that way. I appreciate that fantasy because if I tried to go back and it wasn't the same, I'd be like, 'Damn, I messed it up.'

"But, if I had the opportunity, if it could be the way it was, I'm there."

But Nick insisted he won't get in the way of Mariah's six-year relationship with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka.

He added: "The dude is amazing with my kids and we got family gatherings and things together, so I truly respect it. But come on, that's my fantasy love. That's somebody that I will always love."