Lala Kent gets 'nervous' about what she has said on the set of Vanderpump Rules

© BANG Media International

Tags

Lala Kent gets "nervous" on the set of 'Vanderpump Rules.'

The 31-year-old star - who has fourteen-month-old daughter Ocean with ex-fiancé Randall Emmett - has been a regular cast member on the hit restaurant-based reality show since 2015 but admitted that she often "forgets" about the cameras and then worries about what she may have said.

She told UsWeekly: "My life is very different. I’m in a good place. If you took my life and it was like a puzzle, I would say it’s pretty much finished. There are just a few pieces I need to find. I know this is such a strange analogy, but I feel happy. I’m excited to be back. Hanging out with your friends and being able [to] forget the cameras are there. I think the one thing that makes me nervous is I forget the cameras are there and then I come home and I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, what did I just share?'"

However, Lala - who split from TV producer Randall, 51, back in October 2021 after three years of dating when she discovered he had been having an alleged affair - is still "excited" for fans to see the single version of herself on screen for the first time as 'Vanderpump Rules' returns for its tenth series later this year.

She said: "I’m excited for people to see single Lala. They really haven’t seen that. This is the first time that people are going to see me completely single [where I am] thinking about my child [and] venturing into the dating world!"

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommend