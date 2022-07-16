Lala Kent gets "nervous" on the set of 'Vanderpump Rules.'

The 31-year-old star - who has fourteen-month-old daughter Ocean with ex-fiancé Randall Emmett - has been a regular cast member on the hit restaurant-based reality show since 2015 but admitted that she often "forgets" about the cameras and then worries about what she may have said.

She told UsWeekly: "My life is very different. I’m in a good place. If you took my life and it was like a puzzle, I would say it’s pretty much finished. There are just a few pieces I need to find. I know this is such a strange analogy, but I feel happy. I’m excited to be back. Hanging out with your friends and being able [to] forget the cameras are there. I think the one thing that makes me nervous is I forget the cameras are there and then I come home and I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, what did I just share?'"

However, Lala - who split from TV producer Randall, 51, back in October 2021 after three years of dating when she discovered he had been having an alleged affair - is still "excited" for fans to see the single version of herself on screen for the first time as 'Vanderpump Rules' returns for its tenth series later this year.

She said: "I’m excited for people to see single Lala. They really haven’t seen that. This is the first time that people are going to see me completely single [where I am] thinking about my child [and] venturing into the dating world!"