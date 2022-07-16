Ivana Trump could "barely walk" before she died.

The model - who was best known for her former marriage to ex-President and billionaire businessman Donald Trump - was found dead at the bottom of her staircase on Thursday (14.07.22) at the age of 73 and now restaurateur Giuliano Zuliani has alleged that she was "not in good shape" upon her last visit to the Primola restaurant near her home in New York.

Giuliano told PEOPLE: "She didn't seem to be in good shape. She could barely walk. She didn't eat her food and took it home with her. Her favourites were the veal scallopine and pasta with tomato sauce."

While it was initially thought that the businesswoman - who is survived by ex-husband Donald and their three children Ivanka, 40, Eric, 38, and Donald Jr.,44, - had suffered a fatal heart attack, it was announced on Friday (15.06.22) that she had in fact passed away after suffering “blunt impact injuries of passed away after suffering “blunt impact injuries of the torso".

The New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner officially listed the cause of death as an “accident”.

Officials at the office added: "Having released this determination, OCME will not comment further on the investigation.

Her death was first announced by Donald - who is now married to former model Melania Trump,52, - on his social media platform Truth, where he paid tribute to his "beautiful" and "inspirational" ex-wife.

He wrote: "I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City. She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who

led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr.,

Ivanka, and Eric. “She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana."