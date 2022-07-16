Lynne Spears has told her daughter Britney that she will "always be" a gift.

The 40-year-old pop star - who regained control of her multimillion-dollar fortune and various aspects of her life when a conservatorship governed by her family was terminated in November 2021 after 13 years - took to Instagram to share a quote about reminding her family she was "a gift."

In the comments section, Lynne - who is also mother to actress Jamie Lynn, 31, and producer Bryan, 45, with ex-husband Jamie Spears - was quick to note that she and her late sister Sandra were thrilled to have a girl in the family and insisted that everyone saw Britney as a "precious gift".

She wrote: "You were the first baby girl of the three of us! We all saw you as a precious gift. Aunt Sandra sooo wanted a little girl! Then came Laura Lynne. You have always and will always be my gift." (sic)

However, the '...Baby One More Time' hitmaker - who appears to have become estranged from her family since she was freed from the conservatorship - did not publicly acknowledge her mother and instead deleted the comment along with the original post before reposting the image again.

Back in June 2022, Britney - who has Sean, 16, and Preston, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline - tied the knot with Sam Asghari after six years of dating and while the nuptials were attended by fellow superstars such as Madonna and Selena Gomez, her family did not receive an invite.

At the time, Britney wrote on Instagram: "You were never invited to my wedding... You hurt me and you know it. I know you're my blood and yes blood runs deep but no family of mine would do what you guys did to me."