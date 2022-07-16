Tom Arnold lost 75 pounds after suffering a stroke.

The 63-year-old actor - who has children Jax, six, and nine-year-old Quinn with ex-wife Ashley Groussman - explained he suffered a "mini-stroke" when taking care of the kids and was spurred on to make "big changes" to his lifestyle as a result.

He said: "It all started in January. I was giving the kids a bath and turned around to count to 10 when suddenly my vision in my right eye went black as if there was a curtain coming down over my eye. I had a mini-stroke. I checked into the hospital for the 24-hour stroke protocol. As a 63-year-old single father of a nine and six-year-old, it was scary. On top of all this, I had massive organ failure two years ago. My doctor changed my medication, but I knew I needed to make bigger changes because I really dropped the ball on self-care."

The former 'Roseanne' star went on to explain that he then enlisted the help of life coach Charles D’Angelo, who could relate to his story and helped him to make "serious changes" in life.

He told UsWeekly: "He really stresses the importance of emotions and thinking about what you deserve. That was a huge game-changer for me. Charles told me about his own personal story of losing 160 lbs and changing his life, and how he was on a mission to help others,” he explained of the duo’s instant connection. “He offered to help me when and if I wanted to make serious changes in my life, and he’s persistent in trying to help those he feels called to. Following my health scare this past winter, I finally decided to take him up on his offer and I’m so glad I did."

His comments come just days after he unveiled the weight loss on Instagram on Independence Day.

He wrote: " I’m celebrating my independence from 75 nasty pounds since January. Thank you Charles D’Angelo!"