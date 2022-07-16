Ben Haenow is now a stay-at-home dad.

The 37-year-old pop star - who has an eleven-month-old son with wife Jessica - shot to fame by winning 'The X Factor' back in 2014 and landed a £1 million recording contract as a result but now spends his days at home and is even considering having another child.

He said: " I do a lot of staying at home with the baby, so I’m like a stay-at-home dad which is lovely but a lot of work goes into looking after him. Some parts are easier than I thought they’d be, and some parts are more stressful. We’ve got just the one for now, but we’re maybe thinking about having another one next year but one is a handful enough for the time being."

The 'Impossible' hitmaker - who tied the knot with Jessica in 2017 after nine years of dating - has not revealed his son's identity publicly but joked that one day he will "embarrass" him with stories of his singing career.

He told The Sun: "I won't be boring him about my music career just yet but I will embarrass him in front of his friends down the line with that one!"

The former van driver - who beat 'Sax' singer Fleur East to the champion title on the ITV singing competition - saw his debut album hit the Top 10 before releasing a second album in 2018 which failed to chart and teased that more music is in the pipeline but explained he is "not able to talk about it" just yet.