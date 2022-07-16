X Factor's Ben Haenow is now a stay-at-home dad

© BANG Media International

Tags

Ben Haenow is now a stay-at-home dad.

The 37-year-old pop star - who has an eleven-month-old son with wife Jessica - shot to fame by winning 'The X Factor' back in 2014 and landed a £1 million recording contract as a result but now spends his days at home and is even considering having another child.

He said: " I do a lot of staying at home with the baby, so I’m like a stay-at-home dad which is lovely but a lot of work goes into looking after him. Some parts are easier than I thought they’d be, and some parts are more stressful. We’ve got just the one for now, but we’re maybe thinking about having another one next year but one is a handful enough for the time being."

The 'Impossible' hitmaker - who tied the knot with Jessica in 2017 after nine years of dating - has not revealed his son's identity publicly but joked that one day he will "embarrass" him with stories of his singing career.

He told The Sun: "I won't be boring him about my music career just yet but I will embarrass him in front of his friends down the line with that one!"

The former van driver - who beat 'Sax' singer Fleur East to the champion title on the ITV singing competition - saw his debut album hit the Top 10 before releasing a second album in 2018 which failed to chart and teased that more music is in the pipeline but explained he is "not able to talk about it" just yet.

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommend