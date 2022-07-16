Chris Hemsworth: I bulked up out of boredom

© BANG Media International

Tags

Chris Hemsworth bulked up "out of boredom."

The 38-year-old actor - who is married to Elsa Pataky and has daughter India, 10, and eight-year-old twin sons Sasha and Tristan with her - found himself bored in lockdown and arrived on the set of 'Thor: Love and Thunder' "bigger" than he had ever been after training excessively.

He said: "It came from boredom. Sitting in COVID lockdown was like a prison. It was train, eat, train, eat. Nothing else to do. Then I turned up for the film bigger than I've ever been."

However, the Hollywood star - who returned to the title role in the Marvel Studios film over a decade after he first starred as the God of Thunder - went on to joke that while his male friends were impressed by his new physique, his wife thought it was "too much."

He told USA Today: "My wife was like, 'Bleh, it's too much!' There are a lot of my male friends who are like, 'Yeah!' but a lot of female friends and family are like, 'Yuck!'"

Chris then added that he is "done" with bulking up for movie roles and will be asking for a bodysuit next time after he found long days on set coupled with intense training sessions to be "horrible."

He said: "It was one thing to train and eat that much and then sleep all day. Doing this and then a 12-hour set day was something different. It was horrible. I won't do it again. They can give me a fancy muscle-y costume next time. I'm done!"

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommend