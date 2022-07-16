Kodak Black has been arrested on suspicion of possessing drugs.

The 25-year-old rap star - whose real name is Bill K. Kapri - was taken into custody in Florida on Saturday (16.07.22) on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription and trafficking oxycodone, but his lawyer has insisted that there are "additional facts and circumstances" surrounding the case.

His lawyer Bradford Cohen tweeted: "There are always additional facts and circumstances that give rise to a defence, especially in this case. We will get him a bond today and move forward with resolving the matter quickly."

At the time of the arrest, the 'Pimpin' Ain't Eazy' hitmaker was reportedly behind the wheel of a bulletproof Dodge Durango and is said to have posted $75,000 bail just hours after he was detained.

Officers thought the Durango’s window tints “appeared to be darker than the legal limit” and the SUV’s registration tag was expired, according to Lt. Trooper Alex Camacho.

Back in 2019, Kodak was sentenced to 43 months in prison for knowingly making false statements on federal forms to acquire a firearm from a federal firearm dealer but in January 2021, was granted clemency by then-President Donald Trump.

At the time, the White House said: "Before his conviction and after reaching success as a recording artist, Kodak Black became deeply involved in numerous philanthropic efforts. In fact, he has committed to supporting a variety of charitable efforts, such as providing educational resources to students and families of fallen law enforcement officers and the underprivileged. In addition to these efforts, he has paid for the notebooks of school children, provided funding and supplies to daycare centers, provided food for the hungry, and annually provides for underprivileged children during Christmas."