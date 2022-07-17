Ne-Yo thinks men shouldn't "have any say-so" in Roe v. Wade.

The 42-year-old singer - who has Roman, four, and Shaffer, six, with his wife Crystal Renay, as well as Mason, ten, and Madilyn, 11, with actress Monyetta Shaw - has hit out at the US Supreme Court's recent decision to overturn the landmark legal ruling on abortion.

He said: "I don’t think anybody that doesn’t own a vagina should have any say-so in what happens in regards to them. That’s just my personal belief; it doesn’t make any sense.

"If the Supreme Court all of a sudden started telling men what to do with their d****, the world would flip upside down.

"That’s my opinion - whereas someone else has another opinion. Opinions aren’t special, because everybody has them."

Ne-Yo - whose real name is Shaffer Smith - generally tries to avoid making music about political and social issues.

Instead, he prefers to focus on the subject of love and he admits that writing songs about romance is natural to him.

He told The Independent: "It’s the most universal thing you can talk about."

The chart-topping star released his debut album, 'In My Own Words', in 2006, and he's thrilled that he's managed to last so long in the music business.

He said: "When someone tells me, ‘Wow, I loved 'So Sick' in high school!’, my back and knees instantly start hurting. I think, ‘Wow, I really have done this a long time!' But at the same time, I’ve always been really aware of my blessings.

"There’s people who didn’t make it to 42 years old. I have friends who didn’t. I embrace it completely; call me ‘Unc’, call me ‘OG’, whatever. To be able to be called that is a blessing."