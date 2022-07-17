Christine Quinn has “killed off” her “character” from ‘Selling Sunset’.

The 33-year-old star - who made her runway debut at Balenciaga's couture show in Paris last week - now she feels like she’s “entering a new chapter” of her life and is ready to move away from the villainous persona she showed on the real estate reality show.

She told Grazia magazine: “I am feeling like it’s the first day of the rest of my life.

“I feel humbled and grateful for the most incredible experience.

“I feel like I’m entering a new chapter of another era of fashion and killed off my character from ‘Selling Sunset’. RIP.

“She was fierce, she was a boss b****, but now I’m ready to bury her.”

Because of her reality TV background, Christine – who has 14-month-old son Christian Jr with husband Christian Richard – thinks she has had to work “10 times as hard” to get accepted in the world of fashion.

She said: “I didn’t immediately get accepted inside the fashion world. I have to work triple, quadruple, 10 times as hard because I am on reality TV.”

In May, the blonde beauty was pictured making Anna Wintour laugh at the Balenciaga S/S ’23 show in New York but she can’t remember what exactly she said to the Vogue editor because she “blacked out” as it was so “surreal”.

She added: “It was absolutely surreal, I don’t know what happened or how it happened. I literally blacked out.”

Christine’s runway appearance in Paris was kept secret until she stepped out and she insisted it was “very easy” not to let the exciting news slip beforehand.

She said: “It was very easy for me to keep it a secret because I love the element of surprise.

“I’m all about never letting people know my next step, next move, what I have in the works, because I love to shock and awe.”