Spotify has acquired 'Heardle'.

The streaming giant announced the acquisition of the popular music trivia game - which is based on 'Wordle' and sees users guessing the song and artist as quickly as possible from just the first few seconds of pressing play.

Jeremy Erlich, Global Head of Music, at Spotify said: “We are always looking for innovative and playful ways to enhance music discovery and help artists reach new fans.

“Heardle has proven to be a really fun way to connect millions of fans with songs they know and love and with new songs . . . and a way to compete with their friends as to who has the best musical knowledge. Since its debut, the game has quickly built a loyal following, and it aligns with our plans to deepen interactivity across the Spotify ecosystem.”

A press release states: "For existing Heardle players, the look and feel of the game will stay the same, and it’ll remain free to play for everyone. And effective today, players can listen to the full song on Spotify at the end of the game."

As well as bringing the game to players across the globe, Spotify is "also planning to integrate 'Heardle' and other interactive experiences more fully into Spotify to allow music lovers to connect more deeply with artists and challenge friends—and have some fun in the process."