John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh have tied the knot for a second time.

The 45-year-old star and Shay, 33, walked down the aisle in Vancouver, Canada, on Friday (15.07.22), 21 months after they first married in Florida.

The loved-up couple chose the Rosewood Hotel Georgia - a five-star hotel - for their second wedding, according to TMZ, which revealed that the wrestler-turned-actor wore a navy blue suit for the occasion. Shay, meanwhile, wore a white open-back gown for their wedding.

The happy couple actually met each other in Canada when John - who shot to global stardom in the WWE - was shooting his 2019 comedy 'Playing with Fire'.

John previously explained that the movie would always hold a special place in his heart because he got to meet "someone special".

Speaking at the 'Playing with Fire' premiere in 2019, he shared: "It's a wonderful day for a movie premiere and I got a beautiful date.

"What's truly special about this one is that, no matter what projects I'm involved in the future, this one will always have a special meaning because I got to film a special project and meet someone special."

Meanwhile, a source previously claimed it was a case of "love at first sight" for the Hollywood star.

John - who has also dated TV personality Nikki Bella - was said to have been "dazzled" by Shay.

The insider explained that Shay "is smart, has her own life and career and thinks for herself".

John and Shay tied the knot for the first time in Tampa, Florida, in a small ceremony in October 2020.

The source said at the time: "[They] knew they would marry, so the [private ceremony] wasn't a surprise. He just wanted to do it out of the limelight."