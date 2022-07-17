FKA Twigs has reportedly joined the Raya dating app.

The 34-year-old singer recently split from The 1975 frontman Matt Healy and she's now joined the A-list dating app in a bid to find love, according to The Sun on Sunday newspaper.

The musician's bio features a series of photos of her dancing and wearing a bikini on a beach.

Twigs - whose real name is Tahliah Barnett - has also posted some snaps of her beloved pet pooch Bam Bam.

The 'Water Me' hitmaker - who also dated movie star Robert Pattinson between 2014 and 2017 - is the latest big-name celebrity to join the dating app, which has been used by the likes of Demi Lovato and ­Channing Tatum.

Meanwhile, Twigs previously admitted to having a hard time at school.

The singer refers to herself as a "bursary kid", having got a scholarship to go to a Catholic private school in England - but she admitted that her school life was far from easy.

Asked if she's kept in touch with her school friends, Twigs - who has an English mother and a Jamaican dad - shared: "There’s no beef with anyone. But at the same time, with love, I need to leave that in the past.

"Making fun of my hair or telling me that it’s greasy, or that it smells funny, because I’ve put a product in it - that’s racist. And that was even some of my best friends. It made it really hard for me. I didn’t feel like I could be myself."

Twigs also acknowledges that life can be extremely tough for black women in the music industry.

Despite this, she's willing to work harder to achieve the success she craves.

Twigs said: "If the colour of my skin means that I have to try harder, you know what, I don’t care. I’ll do it. Every single time. I’ll do it till I’m blue in the face. Because that’s my purpose. It’s not always fair. But, guess what? Life’s not fair."