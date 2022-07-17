Keleigh Sperry cried when her husband Miles Teller played the ex-boyfriend of Taylor Swift.

The 35-year-old actor starred alongside his model wife Keleigh, 29, in the music video for 'I Bet You Think About Me' as a groom having flashbacks to his old relationship with Taylor and admitted his real-life wife got "emotional" on set when Taylor played her a version of 'All Too Well.'

He said: "When we were shooting the music video, Taylor played for Keleigh the ‘All Too Well (10 Minute Version)' for the first time. Keleigh was just looking at Taylor in her wedding dress and Taylor and I dancing while she was listening to ‘All Too Well,' the new one, and she was just bawling her eyes out. Keleigh plays her music all the time. In my house, it's a lot of Taylor!"

Meanwhile, the 'Whiplash' actor most recently starred alongside Tom Cruise as pilot Lt. Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw in 'Top Gun: Maverick' and explained that he almost didn't sign up for the project because he was wary of how "massive" the project would become.

He told EOnline: "I actually was fairly uncertain whether I wanted to do it. I look back at that now and I think that's very foolish, but at the time that is where I was at. I just didn't know if I wanted to be a part of this thing I knew was going to be massive because it changes your life. I really just bet on Tom, because the first script that I got was really not in the best shape. I feel really lucky that he wanted to share that world with me."