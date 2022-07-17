Craig Robinson was evacuated from a comedy club because of an "active shooter".

The 50-year-old star - who is known for his role as Darryl Philbin on the US version of 'The Office' - was due to perform a set at the Comedy Zone in Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday (16.07.22) when a gunman allegedly entered the building and took to social media afterward to describe the whole incident as "wild."

Speaking in a video posted to Instagram, he said: "I’m performing at the Comedy Zone in Charlotte, North Carolina. There was an active shooter in the comedy club. So they moved us over to this [the Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre] – there’s a concert going on so I thought I’d just share with y’all. I’m safe. I’m cool. It was wild I was in the green room and they’re like, ‘Everybody get out!’ It was a moment for sure!"

Local media reported that no-one was hurt but the comedy venue took the decision to cancel the show altogether, while the man was taken into custody.

An employee told WSOC-TV: "I heard there were people running out, even some of our coworkers couldn’t get in. They were confused. A lot of chaos. I’m glad it wasn’t bad, people could still come out to the factory and enjoy their time out."

Shortly after the incident, local police confirmed in a statement that no shots had been fired and promised that more information would be released in due course.

The statement read: "Shortly after 9 p.m., a male subject entered an establishment at the 900 block of NC Music Factory Boulevard. He brandished a firearm inside the business, which was quickly evacuated. The suspect then discharged his weapon. There were no injuries and the suspect was taken into custody. More information will be released by Public Affairs."