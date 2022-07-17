Bobby East has been stabbed to death at the age of 37.

The former NASCAR driver and three-time US Auto Club national champion died on Wednesday (13.07.22) after suffering a "serious chest wound", and was identified as Bobby on Saturday.

A police statement read: "On July 13, 2022, at about 5:51 pm, WPD officers responded to the 76 gas station, located at 6322 Westminster Blvd., reference a stabbing. The victim was found on the ground suffering from a serious stab wound to the chest area. Officers attempted life-saving measures until OCFA paramedics arrived and transported the victim to a local trauma center, where the victim succumbed to his injury. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification to next of kin."

Westminster police later revealed that the suspect in his murder had been killed in an officer-involved shooting.

Following the incident, the United States Auto Club released a statement that both identified Bobby and paid tribute to the "prolific driver" after his tragic death.

The USAC tweeted: "Bobby East, one of the most prolific drivers of his era and a three-time USAC National Champion driver in USAC Silver Crown and Midgets, passed away on Wednesday night. He was just 37 years old. Our team is incredibly sad to learn today’s news about Bobby East. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones."

Bobby is survived by his wife Natasha Zulu - who he married back in October 2019 - and their three-year-old son as well as his parents Bob and Janice and his sister Rosa.

Rosa wrote on Facebook: "It’s with a heavy heart I make this post, my Brother passed away last night. It hasn’t hit me yet that he is gone. Please send your thoughts as we prepare for this hard journey. I love you so much Bro"(sic)