Larissa Dos Santos lost her belly button in a "botched" tummy tuck.

The 34-year-old reality star - who is known for appearing on '90 Day Fiance' - took to Instagram on Sunday (17.07.22) to open up about undergoing the procedure over a year ago and explained that she has been left unable to fix the problems.

She wrote: "Today, I would like to take the first step in slowly opening up about a plastic surgery procedure I received that is botched. Like so many other people in this situation, I've been scared and embarrassed to speak out. It's been over a year now since I've been botched. I did not want to speak of this before, but I'm tired of being silent in my sadness with nowhere to go to fix the problem."(sic)

Larissa went on to explain in a second post that her belly button had been "removed and disposed of" without her consent and that she is unable to have a new one made.

She wrote: "First botched procedure: My belly button. When I got abdominoplasty, My belly button was removed and disposed without my consent. I did 3 very painful revisions to create a belly button. Unfortunately, it was never fixed. My friend @nmbrowsandlashes tried many times to improve the appearance through treatments, like fibroblast, it worked me but a belly button isn't possible to be made."(sic)

Back in 2020, the 'Happily Ever After?' star explained after undergoing work on her face that she was a "big fan" of going under the knife and was planning to have a Brazilian bum lift.

She said: "I'm a big fan of cosmetic procedures. Having cosmetic surgery was something that I really wanted to do a long time ago. No, I'm not done. My next goal is to get a tummy tuck and a Brazilian butt lift. ... Once we drink the wine of the plastic surgery, we start to find things that we can fix, we can change, you know? And once I tried [it], I don't want to stop."