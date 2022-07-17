Melinda Doolittle says Nicole Kidman advised her to hire security.

The 44-year-old singer finished in third place on 'American Idol' back in 2007 and was being inundated by fans at a restaurant but was surprised to see that Hollywood actress Nicole, 55, was being left in peace at a nearby table.

She said: "Nobody was talking to Nicole. I had a line at my table and I was like, 'I do not understand, Nicole Kidman is right there.’ [When I got up] , Nicole was like, 'Hey, honey, we're so proud of you!' We watched you on the show. And I just want to tell you to invest in security.’"

The 'I'm a Woman' songstress claimed that Nicole went on to explain to her that her fans are only familiar with her as an actress and could not really relate to her but because Melinda had found fame on a reality singing competition, she was "one of them" and therefore garnered a lot of attention.

She told Insider: "[Nicole said] 'For me, people have just seen me on screen, so they don't relate to me in that way. But for you, you're one of them. And so, they feel just fine walking up to your dinner table and not letting you eat. So, you need to have someone with you, so you can eat.' I hired security and it was the best advice anyone has ever given me."

Melinda - who finished on 'American Idol’ behind Blake Lewis and eventual winner Jordin Sparks - described her time on the sixth season of the show as "insane" as she came to terms with losing her anonymity.

She added: "We could not go anywhere without security. The show was so big "that you could not walk more than 10 feet without getting stopped or people wanting pictures and wanting to talk to you. I don't know how to put into words how insane it really felt. Like just trying to go in public and realising at some point, your brain realises, 'Oh, this is my life.'"