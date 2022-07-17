Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married in Las Vegas.

The 52-year-old pop star rekindled her relationship with Hollywood star Ben, 49, back in 2021 after a break of almost 20 years, and the couple got reportedly got a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada - which was taken out and processed on Saturday (16.07.22).

A source told TM: "They did, indeed, get hitched ... and the license is a signal they are now man and wife!"

The outlet went on to explain that the 'Jenny from the Block' hitmaker - who was previously married to singer Marc Anthony and has twins Max and Emme, 14,with him while Ben has Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner - has even changed her name in light of the marriage and will now legally be known as Jennifer Affleck.

A record on the Clark County Clerk's Office system reads: "Party 1 Name: Affleck, Benjamin Geza, Party 2 New Name: Affleck,Jennifer."

The 'Good Will Hunting' star was initially engaged to J. Lo back in the early 2000s before they went their separate ways, but the pair struck up a relationship once more in April 2021 and announced their re-engagement exactly a year later, when Jennifer showed off her green-hued diamond engagement ring to fans in a video.

She said: "I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again."

Following the news, an insider said: "J.Lo is ecstatic and can't wait to be his wife. She believes it's true love and was meant to be."