Blake Jenner has been arrested for DUI.

The 29-year-old actor - who is known for having starred as Ryder Lynn on musical comedy series 'Glee' - was pulled over for a traffic violation in early July, after he allegedly failed to stop at a red light in California and was found to have been driving under the influence of alcohol, according to information published by on Sunday (17.07.22.)

The Burbank Police Department told TMZ: "officers pulled over the 29-year-old actor when they noticed he failed to stop at a red light around 11:30 PM. During the traffic stop last weekend, officers felt Jenner was showing signs of intoxication, so they put him through the paces of field sobriety testing."

Following the news, officials alleged that while the 'What/If' star - who was married to fellow 'Glee' alum Melissa Benoist from 2013 until 2016 - had been "released the same day", he is due to appear in court at some point in the future in relation to the charge.

Back in 2019, Melissa - who is now married to 'The Vampire Diaries' actor Chris Wood and has 22-month-old son Huxley Robert with him - alleged that she had been a victim of abuse at the hands of Blake and had "pinned down and slapped repeatedly and punched."

Following the allegations, Blake insisted that an argument had "escalated" and he will regret the "moment of frustration" forever.

In a statement posted to Instagram, he said: "I take full responsibility and accountability for the hurt that I inflicted during my relationship with my past partner — emotionally, mentally and yes, physically. Two years prior to the end of our relationship, there was a time when my past partner and I were in an argument that escalated, and in a moment of frustration, while I was standing in the hallway and she was in our bedroom, I threw my phone aimlessly and it hit my former partner in her face.

"It’s a moment that I will regret for the rest of my life. If I could do anything to take it back!"