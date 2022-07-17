Jessica Graf has welcomed her third child with Cody Nickson.

The 31-year-old reality star - who has been married to fellow 'Big Brother' alum Cody, 37, since 2018 and already has daughters Maverick, three, and Carter-York, 21 months, with him - welcomed their third little girl Atlas Ruby on Saturday (16.07.22.)

On Sunday, the couple told UsWeekly: "From the second we met, we’ve always said we wanted a big family. On Saturday morning, we were fortunate enough to add another healthy baby girl to that dream. Atlas Ruby Nickson, welcome to the big world, baby. We’re so excited to see what you make of this life God has gifted you!"

The outlet went on to claim that while the baby arrived early at 36 weeks, Atlas is still "happy and healthy" and weighed 6 pounds 10 ounces.

Back in May, 'The Amazing Race' winner took to social media to explain that each child was a "gift" and has been documenting her pregnancy journey on an Instagram account set up in Atlas's name.

Jessica wrote: "With each child God gifts us, life gets that much more sweeter. We can’t wait to meet you and welcome you to our family, @atlasnickson."

The couple first announced news of the pregnancy back in February and explained to fans how they had "hoped and prayed" to have a third child together.

They wrote on Instagram: "Nickson Addition 08.2022 @babynickson. A lot of you have already guessed it and it’s nice to not have to hide it anymore We prayed for you and now we can't wait to meet you." (sic)