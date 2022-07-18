Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were determined to have a "fun and casual" wedding.

The 52-year-old singer and Ben, 49, tied the knot in Las Vegas on Saturday (16.07.22), and a source has now revealed that the loved-up couple made a conscious decision to have a distinctly different wedding from what they had planned almost two decades earlier.

The insider explained to Us Weekly: "They both thought it was a fun and casual way to tie the knot."

Jennifer and Ben rekindled their romance last year, after previously getting engaged in 2003.

And this time, the celebrity duo decided they didn't "want to wait any longer" before tying the knot.

The source shared: "They both are so comfortable with each other and make each other so happy, so they don’t want to wait any longer."

Jennifer actually confirmed their Vegas wedding in her newsletter Sunday.

The chart-topping star also signed the letter using the name "Jennifer Lynn Affleck".

She wrote: "Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world. We barely made it to the little white wedding chapel by midnight. They graciously stayed open late a few minutes, let us take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, evidently once used by the king himself (but if we wanted Elvis himself to show, that cost extra and he was in bed)."

Jennifer also revealed she wore a dress from an old movie, while Ben wore a jacket from his closet for the ceremony.

She said: "We read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we'll wear for the rest of our lives. In the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined."