Joss Stone thinks Adele is "her own worst critic".

The 35-year-old singer is a huge fan of the Grammy-winning star and she believes that Adele was too hard on herself after she cancelled her Las Vegas residency earlier this year.

Joss explained: "There is a reason why Adele is so good - and it is not because she doesn’t care.

"She is probably her own worst critic. You do not get to be as good as Adele by being soft on yourself. There is nothing malicious about having nerves."

Despite the cancellation, Joss remains eager to see Adele, 34, on stage.

She's also suggested that fans shouldn't judge Adele too harshly for her decision to axe the shows in Vegas.

Joss told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "To be honest, if she turned up with a guitar, no make-up on and just sang I would be elated to see that show. I would buy ten tickets.

"Everyone is human. At the end of the day it is just a job, isn’t it?"

Meanwhile, a source previously claimed that Adele "will do everything she can" to reschedule her Las Vegas residency as soon as possible.

The singer was forced to postpone her shows at Caesars Palace after COVID hit her backstage team.

The source said in January: "There are two slots in this year’s calendar, from the end of February to the start of May, and from the middle of June to the middle of September. But if they can’t work then it could be 2023 by the time they’re rescheduled.

"The rest of the weekend dates in the year are taken up by other acts including Sting and Rod Stewart."

The 'Easy on Me' hitmaker has a packed work schedule this year, but she's determined to take to the stage in Las Vegas.

The insider added: "Adele's schedule is mammoth and it makes rescheduling a challenge but she is devoted to her fans and will do everything she can to get them back in the diary quickly."