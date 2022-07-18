Jeremy Irvine is reportedly engaged to his long-time partner Jodie Spencer.

The 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' star - who briefly dated pop star Ellie Goulding in 2013 - is said to have got down on one knee recently, after six years of dating the NHS midwife.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “Jeremy proposed to Jodie a little while ago and they have been telling their family and close friends.

“It is a really exciting time for them both and they feel so lucky to have each other — they are still into each other after being together for years.

“They aren’t rushing themselves down the aisle but plans are in motion."

The 32-year-old actor has built the couple a home and they are "ready to settle down".

The source added: "As a midwife with the NHS, her job is very hectic and was especially so during COVID, so the engagement has come at a lovely time.

He has built a home for them both — literally building it with his bare hands in the first half of 2020 — and now they feel ready to settle down as a couple.”

Last month, Jeremy sparked rumours he had proposed as he shared a snap of the couple at the Cartier Queen's Cup Polo 2022 in Egham, Surrey, with Jodie sporting a dazzling pear-shaped diamond on her ring finger.

However, the pair are yet to publicly confirm their engagement.

Meanwhile, Jeremy - who played Young Sam Carmichael in the 2018 'Mamma Mia!' sequel - is set to play Alan Scott in the HBO Max live-action television series based on DC's 'Green Lantern'.

He said at the time of the casting last year: “Very excited to be joining the DC Universe! Can’t wait to get started.”