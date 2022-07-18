Jeremy Irvine and Jodie Spencer 'engaged'

© BANG Media International

Jeremy Irvine is reportedly engaged to his long-time partner Jodie Spencer.

The 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' star - who briefly dated pop star Ellie Goulding in 2013 - is said to have got down on one knee recently, after six years of dating the NHS midwife.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “Jeremy proposed to Jodie a little while ago and they have been telling their family and close friends.

“It is a really exciting time for them both and they feel so lucky to have each other — they are still into each other after being together for years.

“They aren’t rushing themselves down the aisle but plans are in motion."

The 32-year-old actor has built the couple a home and they are "ready to settle down".

The source added: "As a midwife with the NHS, her job is very hectic and was especially so during COVID, so the engagement has come at a lovely time.

He has built a home for them both — literally building it with his bare hands in the first half of 2020 — and now they feel ready to settle down as a couple.”

Last month, Jeremy sparked rumours he had proposed as he shared a snap of the couple at the Cartier Queen's Cup Polo 2022 in Egham, Surrey, with Jodie sporting a dazzling pear-shaped diamond on her ring finger.

However, the pair are yet to publicly confirm their engagement.

Meanwhile, Jeremy - who played Young Sam Carmichael in the 2018 'Mamma Mia!' sequel - is set to play Alan Scott in the HBO Max live-action television series based on DC's 'Green Lantern'.

He said at the time of the casting last year: “Very excited to be joining the DC Universe! Can’t wait to get started.”

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommend