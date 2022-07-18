Amazon is planning to create 1,000 UK jobs in 2022.

The e-retail giant has pledged to increase hiring across Great Britain - including at their two new hubs in the northern towns of Wakefield and Knowsley - taking their total staff in the country to 75,000.

John Boumphrey, their UK country manager said: “We’re continuing to invest in talent right across the UK.”

"We're continuing to invest in talent right across the UK, from apprentices in Swansea to data scientists in Edinburgh.”

He added: “People join us not just for the wide variety of roles, great pay and benefits, but for the career development opportunities we provide.”

Amazon - which is bucking the tech trend with companies such as Netflix experiencing mass layoffs - experienced a boost in profits following the stay-at-home orders during the early days of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. During 2021, Amazon - which was founded by Jeff Bezos - created 25,000 more jobs in the UK.

They added: This means Amazon will have created 40,000 new jobs in the UK in the past three years.

"Amazon has invested billions of pounds across the UK, enabling it to be one of the UK's most significant job creators in recent years.”

They have experienced complaints from their works concerning working conditions. In April, the first Amazon worker’s union was established in Staten Island after a long battle against the bosses of the company. Other centres have launched continuing attempts to unionise across the United States, such as in states like North Carolina and Kentucky.