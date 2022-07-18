Rosie O'Donnell made her red carpet debut with her girlfriend Aimee Hauer over the weekend.

The 60-year-old comedian - who has been married twice before to Kelli Carpenter and Michelle Rounds - and her partner attended the Stand Up for Friendly House benefit at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles on Saturday (16.07.22).

The pair were seen embracing in red carpet snaps from the fundraising event for the non-profit's women's addiction treatment services.

The couple confirmed their relationship in an Instagram post to celebrate Pride Month in June.

Rosie - who came out as gay in 2002 - shared Aimee's selfie of the pair on her Instagram Story and captioned it: "Happy PRIDE!!"

In February, Rosie became a grandmother for the third time.

The 'Sleepless in Seattle' star was delighted that her daughter Chelsea and her boyfriend Jacob Bourassa welcomed daughter Avery Lynn - a sibling for Skylar and Riley - into the world earlier this year.

She said in a video shared on TikTok: "Okay, big news. Congratulations to my daughter, Chelsea, who had her third daughter this morning. Three girls under three, oh my gosh!

"The baby's name is Avery Lynn. And Chelsea and Jake and Skylar and Riley and baby Avery are all doing fine. Just call me 'Nana 3' – three grandkids. I'm a nana. I love it.(sic)"

Rosie - who adopted 24-year-old Chelsea with Kelli - also shared a photo of the new arrival on Instagram.

She captioned the picture: "avery lynn - look! we have the same tummy #grandbabies.(sic)"

Rosie previously opened up about how "beautiful" becoming a grandparent had been.

Speaking in 2019 after Skylar, her first grandchild, was born, she said: "It was something really beautiful. It's very trite, but it's what everyone says — when you're a grandparent, it's like [having] a baby times a million. And that's what it felt like."

Rosie and Chelsea were previously estranged but their relationship has grown much stronger in recent years.

She previously reflected: "I think with my relationship with my daughter, Chelsea, it really has because we went through some really public troubled times.

"She's doing better now and we're both communicating with each other.

"When somebody does something unforgivable to you and you can forgive them and they can forgive you, there's a kind of grace that descends upon the both of you, within that."

Rosie is also mother to Parker, 27, Blake, 22, Vivienne, 19, with Kelli and nine-year-old Dakota with second wife Michelle.