Bill Gates vows to fall off the list of world’s richest people.

The Microsoft founder - who is said to be worth £118 billion - believes he has an “obligation” to leave its rankings after he outlined his intention to donate $20 billion to his charity, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

In a series of posts, the xx-year-old billionaire wrote on Twitter: “As I look to the future, I plan to give virtually all of my wealth to the foundation. I will move down and eventually off of the list of the world’s richest people.

“I have an obligation to return my resources to society in ways that have the greatest impact for reducing suffering and improving lives. And I hope others in positions of great wealth and privilege will step up in this moment too.”

Bill also called the spread COVID-19 across the world “one of the biggest set backs in history” and lamented the repeal of abortion rights and, the war in Ukraine and the climate emergency.

He tweeted: “Several huge global setbacks over the past few years have left many people discouraged and wondering whether the world is destined to get worse.

The pandemic is one of the biggest setbacks in history. The war on Ukraine is a gigantic tragedy for the entire world. The damage from climate change is already worse than most models predicted. The U.S. has taken a huge step backwards for gender equality and women’s health.

But I’m still optimistic. These setbacks are happening in the context of two decades’ worth of historic progress and I believe it is possible to mitigate the damage and get back to the progress the world was making.”

Bill tweeted about how “proud” he was one of the charity - which he established with his ex Melinda - and the work it had done.

He said: “I am very proud of the foundation’s role in helping solve big problems like preventing pandemics, reducing childhood deaths, eradicating diseases, improving food security and climate adaptation, achieving gender equality, and improving educational outcomes.”