Ali Stroker is pregnant.

The former 'Glee' actress celebrated her first wedding anniversary with David Perlow over the weekend and took the opportunity to reveal they will also welcome their first child into the world in the next few months.

Sharing a sonogram picture and a photo of herself and her spouse on Instagram, Ali wrote: "We are having a baby!!! The newest member of the team is arriving in November! A dream come true!!

"Happy 1st anniversary @david_perlow! Best year ever! Thank you for creating this life with me! We won the jackpot! I love you.(sic)"

The 35-year-old star first met David, 37, at college before they reconnected in 2015 during the Deaf Fest Theare's revival of 'Spring Awakening', and she previously admitted she had always been "afraid" of not finding a partner because she has been in a wheelchair since suffering a spinal cord injury in a car accident when she was just two years old.

Hailing David as "just gorgeous", she said: "As a little girl I think I was always afraid of not finding some­one who would choose this."

Ali has particularly fond memories of having David by her side when she became the first actor in a wheelchair to win a Tony Award, taking home Best Featured Actress in a Musical thanks to her turn as Ado Annie in 'Oklahoma!'.

She said: "He was so cute at the Tony Awards, asking me which side I wanted him on for photos.

"I look at those pictures and am like, 'That's my dream. To find this partner, who wants to be by my side and is so proud of me.'

"To arrive at this place in my career and to have this relationship — it just means so much to me."