Brooklyn Beckham has been dropped by Superdry.

The 23-year-old model - who is the son of football legend David Beckham and ex-Spice Girl Victoria Beckham - signed a £1 million contract with the UK clothing brand back in November 2021 but the company has now decided to work with "other talent."

A spokesperson for Superdry said: "Superdry works with a range of brand ambassadors and enjoyed working with Brooklyn during the launch of our new flagship Oxford Street store and during our Autumn/Winter 21 campaign. We always review the ambassadors who feature in our campaigns and decided to work with a different range of talent for Spring/Summer 22."

In January, Brooklyn urged his 14 milion Instagram followers to "lower their fashion footprint" as he posed shirtless while wearing a pair of Superdry trainers with the word "vegan" emblazoned on the soles.

Back in May, Brooklyn tied the knot with actress and heiress Nicola Peltz - who is the daughter of billionaire tycoon Neslon Peltz and Claudia Heffner - and she recently explained that the 'Cookin with Brooklyn' host often felt a "pressure" to please others with his career.

She said: "Brooklyn is getting into very exciting things with his shows and also business things and it’s really sweet. I watch him call my dad and say, 'What do you think about this?' I love watching him learn from my dad. But Brooklyn felt a lot of pressure to please people with his career and he didn’t love it. Ever since the pandemic, all he’s wanted to talk about is being in the kitchen, so I just started filming him one day. I said, 'This is what you love.'!"