K-pop star Wonho has developed a more 'eco-friendly' style since going solo

Wonho has developed a more "eco-friendly" style since embarking on a solo career.

The 29-year-old star was a member of Korean boy band Monsta X from 2015 until 2019 but admitted that since quitting the band he can believe outfits that are too "glamorous" can "hurt the environment."

He said: "My style has become somewhat neater — eco-friendly [if you will]. I think, if the styling or the outfits are too luxurious, glamorous, or flashy, it hurts the environment — especially since they get thrown away so often. It's also hard to make a lasting impression on people if the style or the concept changes too much."

The 'Crazy' hitmaker - who has released album 'Obsession' and a string of singles since hist time in the band - even claimed that these days he prefers not to have a hair routine and joked that is current hairstyle is "very rough."

He told Allure: "I don't have a hair-care routine, as you can probably tell by my current hair status. It's very rough!"

Wonho - whose real name is Lee Ho-seok - released his latest EP 'Facade' back in June and explained that he wanted to use the record to assure fans that he will be with them "forever."

He said: "Through this album, I want to tell my fans that I will be with them for a long time — forever. Until the day we meet again, I would like them to continue to listen to this album over and over again; actually, that's what I tried to capture in my outro — the message that I will stay with my fans, even when we're apart."

